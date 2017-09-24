LONDON:- Irish boyband Boyzone indirectly caused a rain-lashed four-day English county championship cricket match to be abandoned without a ball being bowled on Friday. The game between Derbyshire and Kent at Chesterfield was called off when umpires Stephen Gale and Billy Taylor decided there could be no play after heavy rain on Thursday only added to the already saturated outfield at the Queen's Park venue. The match had been switched to Chesterfield because there were concerns a Boyzone pop concert at the County Ground -- the full-time home arena of Derbyshire in Derby -- on Saturday could have damaged the outfield.–AFP