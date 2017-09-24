Pakistan, a nation penchant for cricket, awaits another major cricket event that is scheduled from September 28 to October 19, 2017.

Sri Lanka cricket team is scheduled to tour the United Arab Emirates in September and October 2017 to play two Tests, five One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against the Pakistan cricket team.

It is scheduled to include the first Tests that Sarfraz Ahmed of Pakistan will captain.

Pakistanis certainly cannot contain their excitement as the last and the 3rd T20 match will be played on October 19, 2017, in Lahore. Not only does that reassure high spirited Pakistani nation of their patriotic endeavours being finally heard and answered, it also blows a warm and welcoming air of hospitality for the Sri Lankan cricket team, in the form of passion, enthusiasm, and love for cricket from the Pakistani nation.

Gaddafi Stadium is going to witness the colourful side of the Cricketing World as Brighto Paints is set to be the presenting sponsor for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka home series. Director Brighto Paints Zain Sikka said, “This is undoubtedly the best cricket tournament happening in Pakistan in the last 10 years and we are immensely happy to be a part of it. Pakistan has always been a great servant of this sport and our cricket team has responded resiliently towards the tragedy of no cricket at home. We aim to contribute to our fullest in reviving this beautiful game in our country. Pakistan has long yearned for home cricket and we are hopeful that this yearning will end soon. We welcome the Sri Lankan players at home and we will provide them the best of our services.”

Pakistan is ready to mark another historic moment on October 19 when the Sri Lanka Cricket team plays against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, 19:30 PKT, Lahore.