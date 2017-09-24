Lahore - Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed Saturday termed Misbah as one of best captains of Pakistan history saying he will try to do his captaincy like him.

Speaking during the programme ‘guest of SJAL, along with guest of honour Chohan City, Palm City CEO Mustansar Ali Khan, Sarfraz said: “Misbah took the Test team to number one spot and I will try to do my captaincy like him. The retirement of senior players Younus Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq has left a void and the team will miss their presence in coming tours.

The skipper said he thought that captaincy was a challenge for him. “Test captaincy is a new challenge for me. Like ODIs and Twenty20s, I will try to perform well in the Test team as a captain as well as a player. In every format, only captain can’t do anything but it’s every players’ responsibility to perform and help the team register crucial victories.”

About Sri Lankan team, he said: “Sri Lanka has a very strong Test team. Although they have suffered a lot of defeats recently yet they have reshaped their team, which is comparatively better one and a tough contest can be expected against them.”

Sarfraz said the players and management were on the same page. “I have cordial relations with selection committee and coaching staff and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq always gives importance to my opinions. For me, better coordination between players and coaching staff is a key to success.”

About fitness level of the team, Sarfraz said this department has been improving rapidly as each and every player has been focusing on his fitness and improving it with each passing day. “Many of the players are fully fit and that’s why they are keen to perform well in the upcoming series. The PCB is very strict about fitness and not a single unfit player will be allowed to be part of the team. Every department including bowling, fielding and batting has been improving and I hope we will do well against Sri Lankan team.”

To a query about the best moments of his life, Sarfraz said: “Obviously, the Champions Trophy victory and that too against India was the best moment of my life. It was a great honour to clinch the Champions Trophy for me as well as for the entire country. I will try to continue earning more such feats but gradually. For me, the coming series is always my immediate target as I don’t want to set long target. The World Cup 2019 is too far now, so I am just aiming at winning the Sri Lanka series.”

When he was reminded about recent World XI tour to Pakistan and asked about his feelings while playing against the star-studded team of mega stars at home ground, he said: “It was really a historic moment. We thoroughly enjoyed the entire series and loved the crowd and atmosphere. I hope with World XI tour, full-fledge international cricket will soon return to Pakistan and we would love to play international series at home.”

Replying to another query about spot-fixing, Sarfraz said: “Spot-fixing has brought bad name to country which is really unfortunate. It has also deprived the national team of talented players like Sharjeel Khan and others. Sharjeel was a great player and he could provide the team the best start but unfortunately, he has ruined his career.”