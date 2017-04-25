Pakistan Cricket Board's National Selection Committee, led by Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq, has announced the names of the 15 players to be included in Pakistan's one-day international (ODI) squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Selectors have decided to include Azhar Ali and Umar Akmal in the 15-member squad which will be led by Sarfraz Ahmad, said a statement issued by the PCB.

The selection has been made after consultation with the team's head coach and the ODI captain.

"The ODI team has been selected keeping in mind the performances of players in recent domestic and international cricket. We believe that team will do well in the ICC event," said Inzamamul Haq.

The ICC Champions Trophy will be played in England and Wales from June 1-18 with Pakistan playing their first match against India on June 4.

Pakistan will play warm-up matches against Bangladesh (May 27) and Australia (May 29).

Squad

Sarfraz Ahmad ©, Azhar Ali, Ahmad Shahzad, Fakhar Zaman, Baber Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Fahim Ashraf