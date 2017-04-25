As Younis Khan becomes first Pakistani to achieve 10,000-run milestone, no one is happier than Waheed Mirza, the man who identified Khan for the very first time.

Waheed Mirza is former coach and ex-captain of Malir Gymkhana where Younis Khan played under his captaincy.

During an interview Mirza recalled that right-handed came to him during his U-19 days.

“He and one other player came to me and I took physical and batting trail of both. The other batsman scored 100 while Younis made just 40 runs,” said Mirza.

“But I still selected Younis because I loved his batting reach and I realized he could be a great batsman,” he recalled.

The former first-class test player further shared that Younis Khan use to come to him in Steel Mills, Karachi.

“I have never seen such hardworking boy, he is a keen observer and adopts best practices of players around him,” mentioned Mirza.

He also shared that selectors did not pick Younis Khan for Karachi’s team because they thought he is ‘too old’ for the team.

“At that time I challenged them that this boy will play from Pakistan within six months and he did in 2000 against Sri Lanka and scored century in first match,” said Mirza.

While discussing about discipline of Younis Khan, he stated that he has never seen more disciplined player than him.

“I have sent him at different position to bat but he never complained it,” he said.

“Younis Khan is kindest individual among all the cricketers as he does not tolerate wrong thing and will stand for truth,” he shared.

Mirza also appealed to Younis Khan that he should become captain of Pakistani test team if board asks him.

“The place of one player can be filled but not of two (Younis and Misbah) so he should stay and lead the team because without these two players, whole Pakistani team will get out on 70,” claimed Mirza.