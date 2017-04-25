LAHORE - Treet Falcons emerged as triumphant in the 1st FMC Squash Premier League, which concluded here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Monday.

Falcons were on top in the points table with 10 points as they registered 5 wins and 1 defeat while Trust Mavericks were second position with 4 wins and 2 defeats and 8 points and Servis Stars finished third with 4 wins 2 defeats. The winners pocketed Rs 465,000. Hamad Freed was declared the best player in senior category, Samar Anjum in girls, Salman Saleem in U-19, Ibtisam Riaz in U-17 and Usman Alauddin in U-15, Khaqan Malik in U-13 and Anas Bukhari in U-11.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) senior vice president Shahid Akhtar Alvi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners. Also present on the occasion were PSF secretary Tahir Sultan, PSA president Dr Nadeem Muktar, secretary Shiraz Saleem, treasurer Tariq Malik, VP Tariq Rana, sponsors, players and squash lovers.

In his concluding remarks, chief guest Shahid Alvi said: “This is a very positive step taken by the Punjab Squash Association (PSA). This will definitely boost the game. The other provinces will follow this and should take such initiatives.” He also lauded Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, Shiraz Saleem and other the officials for staging the first edition of the league in a successful manner.