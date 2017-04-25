0 Number of players to reach the milestone of 10,000 Test runs at an older age than Younus Khan, who got there at 39 years and 145 days. The previous oldest was Shivnarine Chanderpaul who got there at 37 years and 254 days. Sunil Gavaskar, Allan Border and Steve Waugh also got there after their 37th birthdays.

116 Tests played by Younus to reach the landmark. Only Brian Lara (111) took fewer matches, while Kumar Sangakkara also played 115. In terms of innings, Younus comes sixth. The fastest in terms of innings were Lara, Sangakkara and Tendulkar (195 innings each). For Pakistan, Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq played more Tests than Younus, but scored over 1000 runs fewer than him.

34 Centuries scored by Younus, the joint second-most by any batsman at the time of reaching this feat. Only Ricky Ponting scored more, 35, whereas Tendulkar and Gavaskar also scored 34. However, Younus' 32 fifties at the point are way lower than any other player, which also highlights his special ability to convert a high percentage of fifties into hundreds. The next lowest are Ponting and Mahela Jayawardene with 40 fifties. He is also the only player to have more centuries than fifties when achieving this feat.

60.41 Younus' average in a 11-year period between 2005 and 2015 - the second best among 64 batsmen who scored 2000 or more runs. Only Sangakkara was marginally better with 61.22. Younus scored 25 centuries and 20 fifties in that period.

1 Player who took longer from their debut to complete 10,000 runs than Younus, who reached the mark in 17 years and 54 days. Chanderpaul took the longest, 18 years, 37 days, while Waugh took 17 years and seven days. Alastair Cook is the youngest and quickest in terms of time to the milestone.

3 Batsmen to have scored a triple-century by the time they reached the 10,000-run club - Lara, Jayawardene and Younus. Sangakkara got one after he reached the milestone.

53.09 Younus' average after he was dismissed for 58, the sixth-best when completing 10,000 runs (at the end of the match). Ricky Ponting had the highest average after the Test in which he reached the landmark - 58.72. Younus' average is the highest among all Pakistan players to play more than 10 Test innings.

11 Countries in which Younus has scored Test centuries, including UAE - the only batsman to do so. He completed the set with his maiden century in Australia at SCG.

88.06 Younus' average against India - his best against any opposition. He scored 1321 runs in 17 innings with five hundreds and four fifties, all between 2005 and 2007. Against all four subcontinent teams, he has a combined average of 63.25 - second only to Sangakkara (72.36) among batsmen with 3000-plus runs.

3 Bowlers off whom Younus has scored 300 or more runs - the joint-most by a batsman since 2001. Younus has 300-plus runs against Rangana Herath (334), Harbhajan Singh (332) and Anil Kumble (331). Hashim Amla is the other batsman to score those many against three different bowlers: James Anderson, Mitchell Johnson and Stuart Broad.

70 Sixes hit by Younus - the most among all batsmen at completion of 10,000 runs (at end of the match). Lara hit 69. Cook had hit only 10, the least. Younus is second on the all-time sixes list for Pakistan, behind Misbah's 73.

5 Centuries in the fourth-innings for Younus - the most among all players. He scored 1454 runs when chasing at an average of 53.85. Only Geoff Boycott (58.76) and Gavaskar (58.25) had a better average in the fourth innings among the 27 batsmen who scored 1000-plus runs.

77.30 Younus' average in the Tests than Pakistan won, is the third-highest among the 22 batsmen who scored over 4000 runs in wins. Only Don Bradman (130.88) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (78.16) are ahead of Younus. He averages 33.60 in lost matches and 57.35 in drawn Tests.

OLDEST TO COMPLETE 10,000 TEST RUNS

BATSMAN DEBUT AGE

Younus Khan 2/26/2000 39 years, 143 days

S Chanderpaul 3/17/1994 37 years, 251 days

Sunil Gavaskar 3/6/1971 37 years, 237 days

Steve Waugh 12/26/1985 37 years, 214 days

Allan Border 12/29/1978 37 years, 159 days