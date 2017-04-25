ISLAMABAD - Highlanders FC, Islamabad secured the berth in the Neymar Jr's Five 2017 Global final by defeating Lahore’s Fantastic Five 3-0 in the National Final’s decider staged here at Total Football ground on late Sunday night. The event was organised by Red Bull.

The local team drew on the support of home fans to edge out Fantastic Five in a high-octane final that saw some dazzling football action. Both the teams fought hard for victory but it was the team from Islamabad that prevailed due to their better skill-set and composure in a high pressure final held last night.

Highlanders FC now have a lifetime opportunity of representing Pakistan in the Neymar Jr's Five Global Final scheduled to take place in July this year, last year the honour went to Peshawar’s Ghost FC. Highlanders FC have the pedigree to compete with the best in the world with their team consisting of some fine attacking players, who fit the bill for this action packed and instant version of football.

Highlanders FC have shown that they have the prowess to make a name both for their team and Pakistan at the global stage. The team has vowed to work hard and the squad members are determined for a sterling show at the Neymar’s Five Global Final 2017 at Neymar Jr's Instituto Projeto in Praia Grande, Brazil.