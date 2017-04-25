ISLAMABAD - CDA Football Club (FC) beat Youngsters FC 2-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 pre-quarterfinals here at G-8/4 Football Ground on Monday and qualified for the quarterfinals.

The match started on a brisk pace as CDA started to launch barrage of attacks on Youngsters’ goal, but their defence stood rock solid and denied CDA of taking early lead. Youngsters defence finally melt down under enormous pressure in the 36th minute, when Mushtaq scored on a powerfully taken free kick just outside the box, despite trying their level best, CDA failed to score further in the first half.

The second half started again on a fast pace, but CDA’s Shamoon came from behind to score the second goal in the 77th minute and when the final whistle was blown, CDA were enjoying 2-0 lead.