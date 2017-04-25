LAHORE - Farooqabad's Umair Sattar guided Pakistan to 4-2 win over Northern Territory in the last pool match of the Australian National Junior Championships at Hobart, Tasmania. According to PHF official, Pakistan took 1-0 lead in the second minute through Ghazanfar Ali, which couldn’t last long as Harting drew the blood in the 11th minute. Pakistan then scored a brace through Umair to take 3-1 lead. Nathan Hochman reduced the margin to 3-2 but Umair struck another to complete his hat-trick and finish the match at 4-2. Pakistan will figure in the playoffs featuring four sides.