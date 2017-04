India has succeeded with another ploy against Pakistan by not issuing visas to national players who are now out of Asian Squash Championship.

According to details, the applications for issuance of visas were submitted one month ago but Indian High Commission did not oblige Pakistan players.

Four players which included Farhan Mahboob, Farhan Zaman, Waqar Mahboob and Tayyab Aslam were scheduled to participate in the championship that will be played in India’s city Chennai from April 26 to 30.