PR LAHORE - Pepsi and PCB have collaborated to launch the Future 11 programme, a platform for the Pakistani youth where they can come and give the trials to represent Pakistan in the national Under–19 squad, and lead it to great victories in future international tournaments.

The trials kicked off across the country on April 18, and the response to PEPSI-PCB Future 11 campaign has been immense – thousands of aspiring youngsters have come forward to participate in the under-19 trials from all across Pakistan – not just from large urban centers like Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta or Karachi, but also from places like Mirpur (Azad Jammu Kashmir), Sialkot, Multan, Gujranwala, Mardan, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Larkana and Dera Murad Jamali. Many experts firmly believe that this can yield exciting prospects for cricketing future in Pakistan.

Based on preliminary estimates, over 11,000 aspiring candidates have already shown up at the PEPSI-PCB Future 11 trials from across the country so far. Apart from conducting under-19 trials at the venues provided by PCB, PEPSI event management, teams have set up recreational activities, fun and games, to keep aspiring youngsters engaged in the cricketing fever which has gripped the nation by storm, ever since the initial launch of the PEPSI-PCB Future 11 campaign almost two months ago.

In addition to this, PEPSI kiosks continue to provide excellent customer service and great product quality at the under-19 trial venues. All PEPSI kiosks have been assigned to serve a wide variety of chilled beverages from Pepsi portfolio at the venues to participants to help them quench their thirst and beat the heat in the current weather.