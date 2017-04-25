ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has extended felicitations to Younus Khan for becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

In a statement from PM House on Monday, the Prime Minister congratulated Younus on achieving the milestone and said the record is a practical example of the legendary batsman’s talent, hard work and dedication. “The entire nation is proud of your wonderful achievement,” the PM said in his statement.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif also felicitated the veteran cricketer on breaking the 10,000 run barrier. Taking to Twitter earlier, the CM lauded Khan as a ‘true embodiment of Pakistaniat’. “Congratulations to Younus Khan on earning the well deserved honour of scoring the 10K runs, first Pakistani to do it,” he tweeted. “YK is true embodiment of Pakistaniat who showed that no matter what detractors say hardwork and perseverance pays,” he added.

Imran Khan also appreciated Younus' courage, determination and ability. Congratulating the veteran on achieving the momentous feat, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan tweeted: “It is the batsman's courage, determination and ability to score against quality bowling in difficult conditions that has led to this achievement.”

PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan, Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi have also congratulated Younus on the achievement. “Younus Khan has been an excellent ambassador of Pakistan cricket. The number of records he has set in the recent past is something we as a nation can take great pride in.”

The PCB chairman said: “Younus is the only Pakistan batsman and Test cricketer in the world to score centuries in 11 countries across the world, the feat he achieved against Australia early this year. We congratulate him on rewriting the record book and hope he carries the form in the series to win Test series against West Indies.”

PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi expressed the same thoughts for the legendary batsman. “Younus has been a great servant to Pakistan’s cricket. He is a run machine for Pakistan Test team and continues to carry the burden of the Test team along with Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq for years now. I also congratulate him on completing 10,000 Test runs and making the country proud.”

PCB COO Subhan Ahmad also congratulated Younus, termed him as the backbone of Pakistan’s batting. Becoming the first Pakistan batsman to score 10000 Test runs was indeed a great achievement.”