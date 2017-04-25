RAWALPINDI - Rain could cost Federal Areas dearly for a place in the final, as they had to share a point with Punjab, who were almost down and out for the final race in the Pakistan Cup 2017 match here at Pinid Stadium on late Sunday night.

Punjab skipper Umer Akmal won the toss and opted to field first on highly overcast conditions with rain threat was looming large. Federal Areas were in need of collecting all the three points to make way to the final, after KP lost the match a day earlier against Balochistan despite scoring massive 300 plus runs.

Punjab had an outside chance of making it to the final, if they could win all the remaining three matches, but rain also spoilt their last remaining hope. It was highly decent crowd at the venue for the very first time as the weather was very pleasant and secondly, the general stands entry was free for all.

For the third time in running, Abid Ali and Sami Aslam started the proceedings for Federal Areas. Despite being completely out of touch and out of sorts, Sami showed some glimpses his class and put on 81 runs for the opening stand along with Abid. For the first time, both the openers were involved in 50-plus partnership, and Sami was particularly playing with lot of command and authority. Abid edged a wayward delivery off Faheem, which was comfortably caught behind wickets by Kamran Akmal and in the very next over at the same score of 89, Sami also edged a delivery of Junaid Khan into the safe gloves of Kamran.

Federal Areas were facing a mini-batting collapse, but veteran M Hafeez and Haris Sohail steadied the ship and added precious 106 runs for 4th wicket. Hafeez slammed 65 consuming 77 balls, hitting 6 boundaries and 1 six, before bowling out by Khushdil at the total of 195 in 31.5 overs and soon Haris was also gifted his wicket at his personal score of 60.

After that, skipper Immad Wasim and Hussian Talat batted sensibly and kept the scoreboard ticking before the heavy rain started to fall. Federal Areas had posted 236-4 in 38.2 overs by that time and were looking all set to post a big total of more than 300 runs.

Rain kept on pouring in and the umpires had inspected the pitch thrice before they decided to call off the match and award one point each to both the teams. A point was not bad for Federal Areas, but it served no purpose to Punjab’s cause, as they badly needed all three points to stand any chance of making progress to the finals. KP will take on Sindh in must-win match.

FEDERAL AREAS: 236-4 in 38.2 overs: (M Hafeez 65, Haris Sohail 60, Sami Aslam 46, Abid Ali 30, Imad Wasim 23*; Faheem Ashraf 1-19, Junaid Khan 1-28, Khushdil Shah 1-27, Bilal Asif 1-40) vs Punjab.