LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) Thursday welcomed the World XI team tour of Pakistan in September to play three Twenty-20s in Lahore. ICC’s Pakistan Task Team chairman Giles Clarke said he was delighted that Pakistan would be hosting a high-profile series, which features several top international cricketers from a number of ICC members. "This tour is not only important for cricket in Pakistan but also for international cricket since it opens the possibility of other teams, media and sponsors visiting Pakistan for bilateral series."