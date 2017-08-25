Pakistan on Friday announced their team for the International Cricket Council (ICC) World XI three-match Twenty20 series, the country’s board (PCB) said in a statement.

Sarfraz Ahmed, under whose captaincy Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in the ICC Champions Trophy finals, will lead the green shirts against Faf du Plessis’ World XI.

16-member Pakistan’s team announced for Independence Cup (3 T-20I) against World XI https://t.co/Q5mdWXKGdk pic.twitter.com/kVDXEzbe5n — PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2017

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent performances of some players in the domestic and international tours,” said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq.

“The players’ consists of a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, and Aamer Yamin make a place in the squad due to their splendid performance in the domestic tournaments, whereas Sohail Khan makes a comeback,” he added.

Inzamam, while lauding the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, said young players will benefit from performing in front of the home crowd.

The World XI will play three Twenty20 internationals for the Independence Cup against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 12, 13 and 15.

They include five players from South Africa, three from Australia, two from the West Indies and one each from Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Apart from Du Plessis, the World XI include England’s ICC World T20 2010 winning captain Paul Collingwood, West Indies’ Darren Sammy, who inspired his side to ICC World Twenty20 titles in 2012 and 2016, former No 1 ranked Test batsman Hashim Amla, Bangladesh’s explosive opener Tamim Iqbal, Australia’s former ODI and T20I captain George Bailey, David Miller of South Africa, who is considered as one of the best finishers in modern day cricket, as well as T20I specialist Grant Elliott, who famously steered New Zealand to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 final with a last-ball six against South Africa in Auckland.

Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-England coach Andy Flower will be the coach of the side, which will arrive in Lahore on September 11 after attending a two-day camp in Dubai.