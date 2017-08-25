Raonic out of US Open with wrist injury

NEW YORK - Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open with a left wrist injury, the world No 11 announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Raonic said he had a procedure on Wednesday to remove ‘portions of bone’ that had been causing him discomfort for weeks. "I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury," Raonic said. "I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options." Raonic is just the latest forced out of the tournament, which features a men's field headed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but missing injured Novak Djokovic, reigning champion Stan Wawrinka and former finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan.–AFP

Michael Schumacher's son to drive at Spa

SPA - Michael Schumacher's teenage son will drive one of his father's cars before Sunday's Belgium Grand Prix to mark the 25th anniversary of the seven-time world champion's first Formula One victory. According to the organisers, Mick Schumacher, 18, who currently races in Formula Three, will drive demonstration laps on the Spa circuit in a Benetton car before the Formula One race. It will mark the 25th anniversary of his father's first victory in Formula One, at Spa, before going on to win 90 more races in an illustrious career. Michael Schumacher, 48, has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013. After two world titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, the German won five in a row with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, then retired in 2006.–AFP

Aina awaits FIFA nod for Nigeria swap

ABUJA - Chelsea defender Ola Aina is waiting for FIFA clearance to play for Nigeria in month's World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon, officials said Thursday. Aina, who is on a season-long loan at English Championship side Hull City, needs world football's governing body to approve his decision to play for Nigeria after he represented England at various age-group levels. FIFA has yet to clear Ola Aina for Nigeria. All the paper work has been done by the NFF and also the home countries of England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales have all said they do not object to his change," said a football official in Abuja.–AFP

Ibrahimovic rejoins Manchester United

LONDON - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined Manchester United on a one-year contract after the Swedish star's spell with the Premier League side was curtailed by a serious knee injury last season. Ibrahimovic missed the final weeks of United's campaign after suffering ligament damage in a Europa League clash against Anderlecht in April. But United manager Jose Mourinho remained in contact with the 35-year-old while he underwent his rehabilitation and the former Barcelona and PSG forward has now agreed to return to Old Trafford. "I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay," Ibrahimovic told United's website.–AFP

Ahmed, Esha annex junior tennis titles

Lahore - Ahmed Kamil and Esha Jawad clinched the Chief Minster Independence Day Punjab Junior Championship 2017 titles here at the PLTA tennis courts on Thursday. In U-18 boys’ main final, Ahmed Kamil beat top seed Hafiz Arbab Ali 6-4, 6-4 while in U-18 girls’ final, Esha Jawad thrashed Maha Saeed 6-1, 6-1 to win the title. In U-16 boys, Ahmed once again displayed quality tennis and annexed another title by beating Musta Haroon 6-3, 6-4. The U-14 title was won by Abdul Hanan Khan who defeated and Adil Khan 5-3, 5-4. In U-12 final, Hassan Ali beat Bilal Asim 9-7 and in U-10, Ehtasam Humayun routed Ameer Hamaza 8-1. Punjab Sports Minster Jahangir Khanzada graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest while PLTA secretary Rashid Malik, Faheem Siddique, Sohail Raza, Tayyab and others were present there. In the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among the winners.–Staff Reporter