Islamabad - Pakistan top professional boxer and two-time World Boxing Council (WBC) silver flyweight champion M Waseem has lashed out at Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri for not fulfilling his promise.

The Balochistan CM has announced to allocate a house and Rs 5 million for the boxer some two years back. Talking to The Nation from Panama on Thursday, Waseem said: “I never begged anybody to announce awards or cash incentives for me. As a national hero, I requested government to allocate cash for me, so I can train in USA for the title bouts and in return, I will win medals for my country. I always represent Pakistan and it is my first and only love, despite having offers of nationality from different countries, I have never thought about turning my back.

“It was Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah, who invited me for a meeting and announced a house and Rs 5 million, required for the training purposes in Panama. But after almost two years wait, he is not in a mood to fulfill his promise. If he doesn’t want to give announced incentives, he should openly admit and refuse. He has lost my case file and his staff kept on teasing me. After I tendered fresh application, he wrote ‘discuss’ on my file. I know it would be just photo session, nothing else. I just want to request the CM that please don’t treat national heroes like this, as we work day and night to ensure honours for the country, so we deserve better treatment,” he added.

The boxer said: “Right now, I am in USA and training very hard. I am grateful to IPC minister Riaz Pirzada and PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera for releasing the special grant announced by former PM Nawaz Sharif, which helped me a great deal and I have been completely focusing on training and winning more and more titles for Pakistan. My next fight is in Colombia on September 23. I deposited my passport in Panama and waiting for visa. I am training for the last 4 months in Costa Rica and Panama. I don’t know against whom I am going to fight next on September 23, but the name will be announce soon.”

“I lastly request Balochistan CM to honour his words and just order to release Rs 5 million and a house for me, as it will be a great help indeed and I will get huge boost in meeting my expenses for training. I request Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi and Riaz Pirzada to continue to support me. I have very strong case and bright chances of winning world title for Pakistan,” Waseem concluded.