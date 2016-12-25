SYDNEY:- Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has praised the Pakistan cricket team for showing excellent determination and fight back in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba. Lee wrote for an online website that one should never write off the opposing team at any stage of the game. Lee describe his experience of the first Test that after Pakistan were bundled out for just 142 runs in the first innings, there were talks in the press box and the Australian camp that the match could be over within three days.–Agencies