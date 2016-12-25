Lahore-Police, Pakistan Wapda and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) registered victories on the second day of the National Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Sharjeel's hat-trick helped Police thrash PTV by 4-1. Police have won the nationals thrice but due to the non-recruitment of sports persons in the recent times, they are not as formidable a side as in the past. Most of the players have been contracted only for this national championship.But they gave a good impression in their first appearance. The cops dominated the play for large periods and were ahead on all the counts including penalty corners (eight to five), circle penetrations and attempts on goal.

Sharjeel opened the account in the seventh minute, with a top of circle diagonal hit. It was the only goal of the first half. A seven-minute scoring spree in the early part of the second half saw police add three goals. Off the fifth penalty corner, Sharjeel doubled the lead after a fine variation. Soon, Sharjeel completed his fine hat-trick. An excellent Bilal Mahmood cross from the left side found Sharjeel in ideal position in the circle and his not so strong hit made it 3-0.

The fourth goal also came via a penalty corner. Strongly built Wasim's powerful flick went in off goal keeper's pads.Despite being outplayed for most of the time, PTV did shine in patches. Their consolation goal came with just two minutes left when a long ball into the circle was first timed into goal by Aamer Shahzad.

In the second match of the day, Wapda thumped Pakistan Air Force 2-0. With only two under-21 and one under-18 internationals, PAF gave an excellent display against the Wapda side, full of past and present internationals including three Pakistan captains. The match saw entertaining up and down stuff. Right from the start, PAF showed they were not overawed by the strong opponents and matched Wapda throughout the first 15 minutes, though they fell behind when Aleem Bilal's flicked in a stinger off Wapda's penalty corner in the 13th minute.

PAF completely dominated the second quarter and made repeated inroads into opponent's circle and also earned three penalty corners but equaliser eluded them. The first paced game continued in the next 15 minutes. Wapda came close to double the advantage when another strong Aleem Bilal missile rattled the bar. Wapda employed all their experience in the last quarter and breathed a sigh of relief when their second goal arrived with 11 minutes left. It came off the move of the match. It started from Wapda's own half. Five players made swift one touch passes and Ejaz had the final touch. It ended 2-0.

In the third match of the day, NBP defeated Port Qasim Authority by 4-3. NBP were leading 4-0 with seven minutes left in the match. It appeared a foregone conclusion. But the PQA surprised everyone with a remarkable late flurry and it was 3-4 in the 59th minute. The equaliser didn’t arrive but the young PQA side left the field with their heads high.

PQA began well with a penalty corner in the second minute which wasn’t utilised. NBP got control of the proceedings and were two goals in front when the first quarter ended. Abu Bakr scored off the first PC with an angular push on the left corner of the goal. Second goal resulted from a delightful one touch play with Atiq Arsahd sounding the board from the middle of circle. After a somewhat cagey second quarter, NBP dominated the first 25 minutes of the second half. Atiq Arshad netted his second and then Mubashar made it 4-0 converting the 4th PC with a strong flick.

PQA's late fight back began when off their second PC, veteran Shakeel Abbasi's strong push ricocheted into net off goal keeper Mazhar Abbas's out stretched pad. Next PC resulted in the second goal. This time, Hanif Shahzad's flat angular push beat the custodian all ends up.And it was 3-4, when after a goal mouth melee, young Awais Arshad finally pushed the ball over the line.