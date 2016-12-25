Kyrgios 'prepared for comeback after ban'

SYDNEY - Australia's Nick Kyrgios said Saturday he was ready for scrutiny at next month's Australian Open, as he prepares for his comeback after a playing ban. The 21-year-old said his forced hiatus from tennis -- when a meltdown at the Shanghai Masters in October resulted in an initial eight-week suspension -- has proved a blessing. A condition of the ATP reducing the ban to three weeks meant Kyrgios has been seeing a sports psychologist to prepare him for the new tennis season. "I needed to shut down really after a very long and tough year," Kyrgios said. He added he was now focusing on "managing my schedule and time better to help with physical and mental freshness". Kyrgios will be in spotlight at his home Grand Slam and he is working to ensure the pressure does not derail his campaign.–AFP

Del Potro out of Australian Open

WELLINGTON - On-going fitness issues have forced Juan Martin del Potro out of next month's Australian Open and his planned warm up event in New Zealand, organisers of the Auckland Classic announced Saturday. "Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed he will withdraw from the Australasian swing due to fitness issues," the Classic organisers said in a statement, referring to the two tournaments in January. "Del Potro confirmed via his management team overnight that he has not had sufficient recovery time and will be withdrawing from the (Auckland) Classic and the Australian Open." The announcement came a month after del Potro staged an incredible comeback to down world number six Marin Cilic of Croatia in an epic five-setter to set Argentina up for their first Davis Cup crown.–AFP

America's Keys to miss Australian Open

LOS ANGELES - American Madison Keys, who finished the 2016 season ranked eighth in the world, will miss the Australian Open tennis championships after minor wrist surgery. "I will not be ready to play the 2017 Australian Open," Keys, 21, said in a Twitter posting in which she also announced that she will again be coached in 2017 by Lindsay Davenport. "Three days after the year-end WTA Championships I had minor arthroscopic surgery on my left wrist," Keys tweeted. "The procedure was very short, did not involve any tendon issues and went very well." She said she had been training with Davenport -- who coached Keys in 2014 and 2015 -- at the US Tennis Association facility in Orlando, Florida, but didn't want to rush her return. "I will be back soon and can't wait to compete again," said Keys.–AFP

FIFA looking at player behaviour: Van Basten

LONDON - FIFA is thinking about introducing new measures to improve player behaviour towards match officials, chief officer for technical development Marco van Basten revealed on Saturday. The former Netherlands striker and manager says football's world governing body could follow the lead of rugby union, in which only team captains are allowed to speak to referees. "There are a lot of players now who are complaining during a game," Van Basten told the BBC. "I am sure the behaviour of the players can be better. We are thinking about putting it back in the right direction." Asked if football could learn from rugby, Van Basten said: "I think we can learn from every sport and they can learn from us, but we have to confront the problem. This is what we have to do to help the referees.”–AFP

Master Paints face Barry’s in polo final

LAHORE - Master Paints will face Barry’s in the Shoe Planet Pakistan Polo Cup 2016main final to be played today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. Dollar East and ZTBL teams will vie for the third position in the subsidiary final. Shoe Planet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ShahidHussainwill grace the final as chief guest while LPC officials and polo lovers will also be present there.Master Paints team consists ofHassan Agha, FarooqAmeen Sufi, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Hissam Ali Hyder while Barry’s team comprises Nafees Barry, TaimurMawaz Khan, HamzaMawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah. ZTBL team has EmranAkhtar, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Bilal Haye and Saqib Khan Khakwani while Dollar East team includes Sufi M Amir, Sufi M Haris, OmarAsjadMalhi and AndreoCrispo.–Staff Reporter