ISLAMABAD - Ministry of IPC secretary Raja Nadir Ali gave undertaking in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday regarding holding the elections of Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) in accordance with the constitution and National Sports Policy, 2005.

He said informed the honorable court that on the recommendations of Pakistan Sports Board, IPC minister Riaz Pirzada and Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan/former justice, Islamabad High Court, the PSB appointed former IHC justice M Amjad Iqbal Qureshi as election commissioner for holding the CFP elections. The PSB DG has also constituted a two-member committee comprising Syed Habib Shah and M Azam Dar for providing secretarial support.

In a letter addressed to the IPC ministry and regional Sports Boards to intimate the names of the main office bearers of legitimate provincial/regional chess associations affiliated with them so that Electoral College could be finalized. Sindh, KP and Islamabad Sports Board have responded so far, similarly, election commissioner also approached the affiliated departments of chess association i.e. HEC, Wapda, Railways, PIA and Services Sports Boards for nominating their representatives for casting their votes in the upcoming elections. It is pertinent to add here that only HEC has responded so far.