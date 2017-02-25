ISLAMABAD - Experienced Ali Sarfraz and young Ali Nadim helped Diamond Cricket Club Islamabad beat Vital 5 Cricket Club Karachi by 6 wickets at NBP Ground in Younis Khan Trophy encounter.

Vital 5 Club Karachi, batting first, scoured 251-5 in 40 overs with Umair Ahmed hammering 64, Ramiz Aziz 63 and Saad Alam 44. Arsal Shaikh bagged 3-42. Ali Sarfraz hit 108 with 10 fours and 2 sixes, while Ali Nadim smashed 91 for as Diamond Club achieved the target for the loss of four wickets. Ali Sarfraz slammed 108, Ali Nadim 91 and Sohail Ahmed 23*.

In another match, Diamond Club defeated Hamdam Club by 4 wickets at Young Fighters Cricket Ground. Hamdam Club, batting first, scored 198 in 40 overs with Shaharyar Ghani scoring 40 and Saeed Bin Nasir 38 runs. Abdul Majid grabbed 4-34 while Soahail Ahmed clinched 3-17. Diamond Club achieved the target for the loss of six wickets in 37.3 overs. Sohail Ahmed top-scored with 78, Wajid Ali 40 and Usman Ashraf 20. Sajid Lakhani got 2-34 and Haris Ayaz 2-40).