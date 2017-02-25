DUBAI - Karachi Kings batsman Chris Gayle has apologised to his fans after his dismal performance in Pakistan Super League 2017.

"Sixes and fours, I'll give you your sixes and fours Okay. If it doesn’t happen my bad," said the aggressive West Indies batsman in a video. Chris Gayle could only manage scores of 2, 10, 5, 2, 11 and 29 during the six matches he played for the Kings in this year’s season. Gayle also said that he would not give up and would try his best in the remaining matches.

"I’ll make sure that at the end of the day, the team comes first, and this team is an entertainment team... and were try to make it special for you guys out here”, he added. Karachi would play two more matches against Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United as the tournament heads towards the playoffs.

“He tried his best”

Kumar Sangakkara, the captain of Karachi Kings, was not in agreement with the suggestion that the out-of-form and out-of-sorts Gayle was the prime reason behind his team’s losses.

Sangakkara argued that Gayle had given it his best. “He tried his best to hit the ball. I think it was just a case where he forgot to rotate the strike if he was not hitting it well,” said Sangakkara.

“It was a very disappointing performance today, especially with the bat to start off with. We had a great start again but could not capitalise. We left about 30 runs out there on the field and that makes it hard,” said Sangakkara.

“You have an entire bad performance once in a while, unfortunately we had three of them and hopefully we can come back with two out of two wins.”