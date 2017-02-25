LAHORE - Ittehad Textiles and Master Paints/Newage qualified for the Hamdan Holdings Aibak Polo Cup 2017 main final after defeating their respective opponents here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

The first encounter of the day was played between Master Paints (Blacks) and Ittehad Textiles. It was started from the last match's fourth chukker, where Ittehad were leading by 7-2. The fifth chukker saw Master Paints starting the clash aggressively and thwarted a quartet to reduce the margin to 7-6. Ittehad staged a comeback by scoring a brace to enhance their lead to 9-6. The sixth chukker of the match was totally dominated by Ittehad Textiles through a hat-trick to take 12-6 lead. The only goal of the seventh chukker came from Marcelo Pascual which helped in reducing the lead to 12-7. In the eighth and last chukker of the encounter, Master Paints struck twice to further reduce the deficit to 12-9 but Ittehad converted a marvelous goal in the dying moments to finish at 13-9.

From the winning side, Saqib Khan Kahkwani thwarted three goals while his teammates Guy Gilbert banged in two and Mumtaz Abbas hit one. From the losing side, Marcelo Pascual converted a quartet while his teammates Bilal Haye and Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed two and one goal respectively. In the second and thrilling encounter of the day, Master Paints/Newage defeated Barry's by 5-4 to book berth in the main final. From the winning side, Juan Cruz Losada fired fabulous four goals while Hissam Ali Hyder contributed one. From the losing side, George Meyrick and Hamza Mawaz Khan scored two goals each.