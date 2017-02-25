DUBAI - Lahore Qalandars lost the match against Peshawar Zalmi by 17 runs after a poor batting display from the side in 16th fixture of the Pakistan Super League.

Despite late heroics by Sohail Tanvir, the earlier collapse of the batting order proved to be the undoing for the side. Tanvir hit two sixes and just as many fours for a total contribution of 36 runs off 29 balls.

Qalandars continued their downward trend towards the tail-end of their innings and had lost eight wickets while scoring 130 by the 18th over in the 16th fixture of the Pakistan Super League.

Tail-enders from Qalandars stood their ground and made the best of the situation. Starting with Narine, who made 21, the other batsmen who followed made scores in the 20s. Qalandars faltered under the bowling blitz unleashed by Zalmi and lost six wickets in as many overs in their match.

The openers for Qalandars contributed 38 runs between them, but the four batsmen who followed made a disappointing addition of just five runs.

The middle-order for the Qalandars displayed a severe lack of understanding for Zalmi's bowling and paid the price. Umar Akmal made one and was again caught leg before.

Qalandars were given a target of 167 runs after Peshswar Zalmi's innings ended.

From Zalmi's side, Afridi made a poor showing once again after he was run out, with Kamran Akmal remaining the highest scorer and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan scoring the second highest at 30.

Zalmi recovered from their sluggish start after losing Tamim Iqbal, their opener along with Akmal, Iqbal early in the game.

Zalmi had scored 78 for the loss of two wickets at the end of the 10th over. Akmal had steadied the innings but was stumped off a ball by Yasir Shah. Akmal's contribution of 58 off 40 balls played a vital role in keeping the scoreboard ticking. Tamim left Akmal early on the crease and contributed a mere five runs before returning to the pavilion. he fell far short of his average of 30.92 in T20s. Peshawar Zalmi had won the toss and elected to bat against Lahore Qalandars.

Shakib was named Man of the Match for his 30 runs and two wickets. He said : “It's a bit uncomfortable, but I'll take it. I think it was crucial to score those runs at that time and it gave us the extra 10 runs' advantage. It was not an easy wicket, 160 would have been par, but we got 165. When the team needs me, I like to contribute. I landed the ball in the right areas, but we bowled well overall as a group.”

Zalmi’s captain Sammy termed it a crucial victory. “It was a crucial game and we were tempted to bowl first. But we looked at their squad and knew if we could pick up early wickets, we could put them under pressure and today the decision worked well. We came back good. They came back well into the game when Narine was in the middle of that partnership, but we wanted to win and we did that today. We have been winning tosses and bowling, but to do something different and put runs on the board, our batsmen came to the fore. Everyone chipped in the back, I thought 150 was a par score and we got 165.”

Losing captain McCullum was disappointed with batting display.” Anytime you lose five wickets like that, it is going to be tough, but we fought well and will look to come back well in the next game. We lost three wickets trying to be defensive, but credit to the opposition. They played well and their spinners bowled well. Our next game is crucial. We know if we turn up well, we can play. We are up against a strong Karachi side.”

Scoreboard

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Tamim Iqbal c & b Yamin 5

Kamran Akmal st Rizwan b Yasir 58

M Hafeez b Yasir 13

MN Samuels b Narine 17

Shakib Al Hasan c Umar Akmal b Tanvir 30

Shahid Afridi run out 10

D Sammy not out 17

Wahab Riaz not out 0

EXTRAS: (b8, lb1, w7) 16

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 166

FOW: 1-6, 2-59, 3-94, 4-132, 5-147, 6-150

BOWLING: Sohail Tanvir 4-0-39-1, Aamer Yamin 4-0-28-1, S Narine 4-0-28-1, Ghulam Mudassar 2-0-23-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-19-2, G Elliott 2-0-20-0

LAHORE QALANDARS:

C Delport c & b Hasan 32

B McCullum run out 6

Fakhar Zaman c Wahab b Hafeez 0

Umar Akmal lbw b Shakib 1

M Rizwan c Kamran Akmal b Hafeez 4

G Elliott lbw b Shakib 0

S Narine c Asghar b Wahab 21

Aamer Yamin c Hafeez b Sammy 25

Sohail Tanvir not out 36

Yasir Shah st Kamran Akmal b Afridi 22

Ghulam Mudassar not out 1

EXTRAS: (w1) 1

TOTAL: (9 wkts; 20 overs) 149

FOW: 1-38, 2-38, 3-38, 4-39, 5-39, 6-43, 7-88, 8-92, 9-147

BOWLING: Hasan Ali 4-0-32-1, M Asghar 1-0-22-0, M Hafeez 3-0-25-2, Shakib Al Hasan 2-1-14-2, Wahab Riaz 4-0-24-1, Shahid Afridi 4-0-21-1, D Sammy 2-0-11-1

TOSS: Peshawar Zalmi

MAN OF MATCH: Shakib Al Hasan (Zalmi)

UMPIRES: R Martinesz (SL), Shozab Raza (Pak)

TV UMPIRE: Ahmed Shahab (Pak)

MATCH REFEREE: R Mahanama (SL)

PSL 2 POINTS TABLE

TEAMS MAT WON LOST TIED N/R PTS NETS RR

Quetta Gladiators 7 4 2 0 1 9 +0.260

Islamabad United 7 4 3 0 0 8 -0.113

Peshawar Zalmi 7 3 3 0 1 7 +0.306

Lahore Qalandars 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.233

Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.206