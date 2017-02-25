LAHORE - The opening day matches of the All Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship 2017 were played here at the PSA squash courts on Friday.

PSA president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar was chief guest at the opening ceremony and inaugurated the event while PSA secretary Sheraz Saleem, treasurer Tariq Siddiqe Malik, VP Admin Tariq Rana, squash coaches, players and their families were also present there.

In u-19 boys pre-quarterfinals, Abbas Zeb, Saif Ullah, Haris Iqbal, Nasir Khan, Zeeshan Gul, Furqan Ahmad, Abdul Qadir, Mansoor Zaman. In u-17 boys, Uzair Shaukat, Saqib Iqbal, Zohair Shahid, Uzair Rasheed, Haris Qasim, Hamza Sharif, Rashid Daulat and Oan Abbas registered victories and moved into next round.

In u-15 boys pre-quarterfinals, Asadullah, Ibtisam Riaz, Usman Allaudin, Farhan Hashmi, Ghulam Muhammad, Ali Sher, Hammad Khan and Khushal Riaz won their respective matches. In u-13 boys pre-quarterfinals, Huzaifa Zahid, Tayyab Rauf, M Ammad, Fahad Sharif, M Hamza, Abbas Nawaz, Abdullah and M Ashab Irfan emerged as victorious. In u-11, Abdullah Rasheed, Shiraz Akbar, Usman Nadeem Butt, Ahad Shaukat, Mir Fayyaz, Yaseen Khattak, Huzaifa Shahid and Khaqan Malik won their respective matches.