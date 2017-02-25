LONDON - British boxer of Pakistani origin Amir Khan has stressed that the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should be held in Lahore.

In a video message, Khan said holding the final in Lahore would be great for Pakistan. “I really believe the Pakistan Army will help and support this and increase their security. We want to see Pakistan move forward and this is a great way we can help by having big international events happen in the country.”

Khan called on his followers to pray for the PSL final to be held in Lahore and pray for those who had lost their lives in the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The boxer condemned the terrorist attacks, especially in Lahore, which he called one of his favorite places.

“It is such a shame to see innocent people being killed. Let’s all make dua for them and pray that things like this don’t happen in Pakistan.” Amir Khan also spoke about a potential fight with 11-time world champion Manny Pacquiao. “He (Pacquio) said Amir Khan is the biggest name and the best to fight in the next fight,” the boxer said.

Khan added that Pacquiao had conducted a poll and his fans had voted for him to fight the British-Pakistani boxer. According to Khan, there are a lot of offers on the table to make the Pacquiao fight happen and it can take place in Dubai, US or UK in either April or May.

“It is something we are still negotiating. But it is what Pacquiao and I both want.”