Lahore Qalandars set 156-run target for Karachi Kings in the 18th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, bein played at Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings won the toss and invited Qalandars to bat first.

Teams:

Karachi Kings:

Babar Azam, Kumar Sangakkara (C), Mahila Jayawardene, Shoaib Malik, Kevin Pollard, Ravi Bopara, Imad Wasim, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Usama Mir, Usman Khan

Lahore Qalandars:

Cameron Delport, Brendon McCullum (c), Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Grant Elliott, Sunil Narine, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Irfan