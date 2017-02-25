Competition was hard as nails for Islamabad United who defeated Quetta Gladiators on the last ball in the 17th fixture of the Pakistan Super League.

United had managed to score 165 for the loss of six wickets after Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to ball first. Hussain Talat (56) was the highest scorer for United.

In reply, Ahmed Shehzad and Kevin Pietersen scored an impressive 59 and 69 runs respectively. The Gladiators managed to take the match to the last ball but came one run short.