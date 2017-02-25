Islamabad - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan Friday accused cricketer Nasir Jamshed of having contacts with English bookies and introducing the two main accused in the scandal to a fixer.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) was held under the chair of Senator Mushaidullah Khan on Friday while PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan, IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, PCB Governing Board member Shakil Shaikh and others were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the journalists soon after briefing a senate committee on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal, Shaharyar claimed Jamshed was the one who introduced Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif to a bookie under the pretext that he was a fan. The chairman also revealed that Sharjeel and Latif had changed their statements slightly from what they had initially said. “They have been given 14 days to decide which statement they will stick to and hand in a written reply, after which a tribunal may be formed under a Supreme Court judge to investigate the matter further.”

Shaharyar also said that bookies from around the world had been eyeing the PSL, and that PCB had kept an eye on certain players from the beginning of the tournament. “Sharjeel was caught as soon as there was sufficient evidence against him,” he added.

During the Senate briefing, a number of questions were raised about PCB's internal workings, including questions regarding the cricket board's audit and the number of employees on PCB's payroll. Shaharyar responded to these queries and told the committee that the investigation into the PSL scandal was conducted by the PCB and not by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He also said that spot-fixing was not a new phenomenon and that it happened more often in T20 matches than any other format.

The PCB chairman said if the suspected players were proven guilty in the spot-fixing, they had to face life time bans. While intercepting Shaharyar, Mushahidullah termed Sharjeel Khan is a competent batsman, the probe committee formed by the PCB must also work on conspiracy theory, as some elements might have tried to indulge innocent players in the fixing saga, so these players should be given free, fair and just opportunities to express their point of view. He said the tribunal might not face Justice Qayyum report like fate, and instead the PCB must ensure findings must be transparent. “If the players are found innocent, then they should be given full-fledge support and backing, while all the tainted persons, who had dubious past, must be kept away from the PCB affairs.” Shaharyar said that either foreign players agreed to play in Pakistan or not, the PSL final would be held in Lahore. “The PSL final will take place in Lahore, but we are waiting for government instructions and clearance, while we will decide Misbah’s fate as Test skipper after meeting with him.”

After meeting with bookie Yousaf, Khalid Latif and Shrjeel Khan should have informed a security officer, but they failed to do so. When PCB anti-corruption unit head Col Azam was informed about the incident and he talked to the players, they admitted that they had met with a bookie and also accepted their mistake of not informing security officer about the meeting. He said after that both the players were sent home and their video statements were taken. “We will formulate tribunal in 14 days, in which a supreme court judge will also be included and the tribunal will decide about the fate of the players. While M Irfan is also under investigation.”

Shaharyar said spot fixing was going on in entire cricketing world. “The PSL first edition was a huge success that’s why bookies reached the second edition. But we have clearly informed the players about the bookies and they were told that if any suspicious or dubious person contacts them, they must inform security officer, PCB Anti-Corruption Unit had first information about Yousaf making contact with Kahlid and Sharjeel. Nasir Jamshed is married to a British lady, bookie made contact with players through Jamshed.

About PSL final tickets, Shaharyar said that he had bought the PSL final tickets for his family from personal pocket. “We have to encourage this trend and have to join hands to ensure the PSL final takes place in Lahore and becomes a huge hit.”