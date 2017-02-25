DUBAI - Quetta Gladiators Saturday mysteriously snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against Islamabad United. A win may assure Quetta top two finish and a right to play for final in the first play-off and they remained on course to do till the 18th over. Requiring just seven runs in last two overs Quetta could get only five to hand over Islamabad a victory out of nowhere as well as a lifeline to ensure a place in the play-offs of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League.

United had managed to score 165 for the loss of six wickets after Quetta Gladiators won the toss and asked them to bat first. PSL debutant and youngster Hussain Talat was the leading run getter for Islamabad, as he scored 56 off 39.

In reply, Quetta were strongly positioned with 100 runs on the board for the loss of only one wicket after 12 overs. On 149/1 and needing 17 runs off 19 balls, Quetta mustered 10 runs off Mohammad Sami’s over losing Ahmed Shehzad in the process before the pure madness happened.

Rumman Raees just conceded two runs in the penultimate over with wicket of Quetta captain Sarfraz Ahmed. The most astonishing factor was the elevation of Anwar Ali to number sixth spot despite having T Parerra and most importantly Mahmudullah in the ranks. And the second highest run-getter Rilee Rossouw failed to connect properly and handing over a one-run wicket to Islamabad.

After the early departure of Asad Shafiq, Shehzad and Kevin Pietersen added 133 runs for second wicket smashing all the United bowlers and making it look like another easy victory for the Quetta. Pietersen scored 69 runs 0ff 43 balls hitting three sixes and six fours. But soon after his departure Quetta let the victory slip from their both hands. Shehzad also followed KP on same team total of 149 after playing a good innings of 59 off 51 balls hitting five boundaries and a six. Sami was adjudged man-of-the match for his brilliant last over he bowled from nowhere but it was Raees’ 19th over that really set the tone for Sami.

For Islamabad, Misbah made 25 off 25 with Shane Watson chipping in late with 29 off just 16 deliveries. Zulfiqar Babar was the pick of bowlers for Quetta. He managed to grab two wickets bowling at an economy of 4.25 in four overs.

Scoreboard

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

D Smith cNawaz b Zulfiqar 0

Rafatullah Mohmand c Zulfiqar b Perera 17

Hussain Talat c Perera b Zulfiqar 56

Misbah-ul-Haq c Nawaz b Anwar 25

B Haddin c Anwar b Hasan 22

S Watson lbw b Anwar 29

Shadab Khan not out 9

EXTRAS: (lb2, w5) 7

TOTAL: (6 wkts; 20 overs) 165

FOW: 1-0, 2-60, 3-76, 4-117, 5-135, 6-165

BOWLING: Zulfiqar Babar 4-0-17-2, Mahmudullah 2-0-18-0, M Nawaz 4-0-29-0, Anwar Ali 4-0-51-2, Hasan Khan 4-0-35-1, T Perera 2-0-13-1

QUETTA GLADIATORS:

Asad Shafiq b Irfan 8

Ahmed Shehzad c Shadab b Sami 59

K Pietersen lbw b Shadab 69

R Rossouw not out 9

Sarfraz Ahmed c Hussain b Rumman 3

Anwar Ali run out 2

T Perera not out 0

EXTRAS: (b8, lb2, w4) 14

TOTAL: (5 wkts; 20 overs) 164

FOW: 1-16, 2-149, 3-149, 4-159, 5-163

BOWLING: M Irfan 4-0-23-1, S Badree 3-0-34-0, Rumman Raees 4-0-26-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-28-1, M Sami 4-0-33-1, S Watson 1-0-10-0

TOSS: Quetta Gladiators

UMPIRES: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar

TV UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz

MATCH REFEREE: M Anees