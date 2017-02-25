With confirmation this week that the Pakistan Super League will play its final in Lahore early next month, this will be the biggest sporting event in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup final.

With games being played in the United Arab Emirates, the super league's TV ratings in Pakistan have gone through the roof. But will star overseas players be willing to travel to Pakistan to play in the final? Will they go against everything that's being said about the dangers of touring Pakistan?

One of the major distractions for the coaches of each franchise over the past week has been to seek out each overseas player and ask if they will be available. What would motivate a player to travel to Lahore? Is it the monetary incentive? Or are players' decisions mainly based on their trust in the levels of security promised by the Pakistan army and police?

Would you want to go?

Before you answer, let me give you some background. In 2009, a bus carrying the Sri Lankan cricket team and International Cricket Council umpires and officials was attacked by terrorists in Lahore and eight people were killed. Since then only one international team has toured Pakistan – in 2015, when Zimbabwe played a one-day international and two Twenty20 matches. Yes, we all know over the past couple of weeks there have been terrorist attacks in Pakistan. I can understand your uneasiness, but hang on a second.

"I can absolutely say the players' safety is guaranteed," said PSL chairman Najam Sethi. "We are trying to showcase Pakistan and we will not give in to these terrorists! The security is guaranteed and we are not putting players in harm's way. We are not doing that. We are putting on the final in a completely secure environment where the ground is secured in a radius of five miles. Over and above that, we want cricket to come back to Pakistan.

"We have all the best security advisors where ICC, FICA [Federation of International Cricketers' Associations] and England security advisors will look at everything that's been planned to host this event. Taking this final to Lahore is like breaking apartheid. It's very important to Pakistan cricket and the future of the Pakistan Super League. We are not being adventurous because we know can guarantee the players' security."

My humble opinion as coach of one of the PSL teams, Islamabad United, is that the league is going brilliantly, but I don't think it can sustain its growth if it continues to be played in UAE. For the PSL to go to another level it needs to be played in Pakistan. And the Pakistani fans are crying out for quality cricket to be played at home.

And before you say no, you are not going to Lahore, at least look how cricket teams have reacted to terrorist activities in other countries. When Australia was playing in England in 2005, several terrorist bombs went off in central London, 52 people were killed and 700 were injured. Australia agreed to stay on and complete that tour. In Mumbai in November 2008, more than 160 people were killed and 600 injured in terrorist attacks but England toured India just a few weeks later. During an Indian Premier League match in 2010 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, two bombs exploded inside the stadium while the match was in progress, injuring 15. The next day, another bomb outside the stadium was defused but the tournament continued.

Australia will not tour Pakistan or Bangladesh due to security concerns. Let's not forget that before the World Cup final in Melbourne in 2015, there were massive security issues before the match.

I am not being flippant when it comes to players' welfare and safety. It is paramount. But there seems to be a level of inconsistency when decisions are made on when a player or team should tour another country. Looking back, you can understand why I smell a whiff of hypocrisy.

Terrorism is a world problem, not just a cricket problem. We should not give in to the demands of terrorism or the fear it projects. It's not just cricketers who should stand up and be leaders against terrorism, it's everyone's role. I understand people are twitchy on this subject but it's time to lead from the front.

Yes, there have been recent terror attacks in Pakistan. We have had the odd scare at home as well. I know the Pakistan army and police are going above and beyond to make this Lahore final a reality – and safe for all concerned.

So what would you do if you were Shane Watson, Chris Gayle, Kevin Pietersen or Kumar Sangakarra? If you knew exactly what security is being offered, would you fly in for one day to play in a final and fly out that night? If the right monetary offer was made, would you consider it?

So what motivates players of today to play cricket in Pakistan and Bangladesh? Already some Australian and other overseas players have agreed to play in this year's Bangladesh Premier League, a country Australia recently refused to tour due to security issues. So let's start to get honest when it comes to touring these places.

My opinion might be compromised because I am employed by the PSL, but it's time we helped the Pakistanis get international cricket back. If we don't then the PSL will eventually collapse and so will the dreams of many young kids wanting to play for their country. It's time we helped a mate out, so will you go to Lahore and play?

Dean Jones