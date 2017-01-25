LONDON:- Former Australian Test opener Chris Rogers is to return to English county championship side Somerset as both batting coach and player mentor for three months. The 39-year-old -- who played 25 Tests scoring five centuries of which four were against England -- skippered Somerset to within a hairs breadth of their first county championship last year -- only to be denied by Middlesex. Rogers -- whose contract with Somerset runs from March to June subject to his being granted a work visa -- retired as a player after that narrow miss.–AFP