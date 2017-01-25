KARACHI - Opener Israrullah's unbeaten 153 off 148 balls helped Peshawar to a narrow win over Karachi Blues and put his team in the final of the Regional One-day Cup against Karachi Whites.

Israrullah almost single-handedly powered his side to a 23-run win over Karachi Blues in the second semi-final of the National One Day Cup for regions at the National Stadium of Karachi on Tuesday.

The left-hander struck 12 fours and five sixes and contributed just over half of Peshawar's runs. The next best score from was wicketkeeper-batsman Gauhar Ali's 45 off 51 balls; more than 100 runs less than Israrullah’s tally, but a series of cameos from the middle order pushed the total to 303 for 5; a score that was ultimately too much to deny the home fans an all-Karachi final.

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Sami was the pick of the Karachi bowlers, claiming 51-2 in his 10 overs.

Karachi Blues made a steady start to the chase but Khurram Manzoor, who last played for Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 in March 2016, and captain Khalid Latif unable to provide the explosive start they are capable of; scoring at a rate too slow for a chase of over 300. Their 59-run stand came in 16.4 overs at a run-rate of just over 3.5.

The stand ended in the 17th over when Latif was lbw to left-arm spinner Khalid Usman. Manzoor, though, went on to bring up his 28th List A fifty off 73 balls. Left-handed middle-order batsman Fawad Alam was the only batsman from the top-order that looked to be chasing a score of over 300, scoring 30 off 21 balls before being dismissed by pacer Imran Khan. Manzoor was anchoring the innings but when he was dismissed, having scored 87 off 102 balls, Karachi never looked like chasing down the steep total.

From 155 for 2, Karachi Blues were reduced to 211 for 7. Jaahid Ali, coming in at No.7, counterattacked his way to 53 off 44 balls, but ran out of partners in the end. Karachi Blues were dismissed for 280 in 47.4 overs, left-arm seamer Taj Wali taking care of the tail and finishing with 3 for 32.

Brief scores:

Peshawar 303 for 5 (Israrullah 153*, Sami 2-51, Hasan 2-72) beat Karachi Blues 280 (Manzoor 87, Jaahid 53*, Wali 3-32) by 23 runs