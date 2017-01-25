No Pakistani player has been nominated for the 2016 Hockey Stars Awards, to be held in Chandigarh, India on Feb 23.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday announced that for the first time in the sport's history, an awards ceremony will take place to honour the best players, goalkeepers, rising stars, coaches and umpires of the game, stated a press release issued.

The FIH, in partnership with Hockey India, will announce the winners of the Hockey Stars Awards in Chandigarh.

Looking back at the Hockey Champions Trophies, Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Hockey Junior World Cups and other key hockey events from the past year, the awards ceremony will showcase hockey's superstars at their best.

Hockey Stars 2016 Nominees

FIH Player of the Year

(Women)

Alex Danson (GBR); Carla Rebecchi (ARG); Kate Richardson-Walsh (GBR); Naomi van As (NED); Stacey Michelsen (NZL).

(Men)

Gonzalo Peillat (ARG); John-John Dohmen (BEL); Moritz Frste (GER); Pedro Ibarra (ARG); Tobias Hauke (GER).

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year

(Women)

Belen Succi (ARG); Jackie Briggs (USA); Joyce Sombroek (NED); Kristina Reynolds (GER); Maddie Hinch (GBR).

(Men)

David Harte (IRL); Jaap Stockmann (NED); Juan Vivaldi (ARG); Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (IND); Vincent Vanasch (BEL).

FIH Rising Star of the Year -under 23

(Women)

Florencia Habif (ARG); Kathryn Slattery (AUS); Lily Owsley (GBR); Maria Granatto (ARG); Nike Lorenz (GER).

(Men)

Arthur van Doren (BEL); Christopher Rhr (GER); Harmanpreet Singh (IND); Jorrit Croon (NED); Timm Herzbruch (GER).

FIH Coach of the Year (Women)

Alyson Annan (AUS); Janneke Schopman (USA); Karen Brown (GBR).

(Men)

Carlos Retegui (ARG); Danny Kerry (GBR); Shane McLeod (NZL).