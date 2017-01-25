ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to handover One Day International (ODI) and Test cricket leadership to young Sarfraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali respectively in a pretext of team’s failure against Australia, an official source confirmed on Wednesday.

Azhar would replace Misbah as Test captain while Sarfraz would take-over Azhar as One day skipper, the source said adding it has been decided in principle and would be announced before West Indies’ series.

Azhar’s performance as ODI captain against Australia has forced management to shift responsibility to Sarfraz, known as a tough competitor in all sorts of the game.

The source said that PCB is not satisfied with Azhar’s ODI captaincy and change was imperative for national cricket.

Sarfraz had proved his worth and selection in the past successfully and public opinion has also forced PCB to handover top slot to him.

“The board would give farewell to Misbah with honour and dignity as he has led Pakistan extremely well. The decision of retirement, however, lies with him (Misbah)”, he said.

The source further said Misbah is already 42 and the board has to think about test team’s future.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a series against West Indies after the conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in March. The Pakistan-West Indies series would include Tests, ODIs and Twenty20s.