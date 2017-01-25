Murray left out of Britain's Davis Cup team

LONDON - Andy Murray was left out of Great Britain's initial four-man team for next week's Davis Cup World Group first-round meeting with Canada, which was announced Tuesday. Captain Leon Smith says Murray needs rest following his shock Australian Open fourth-round defeat at the hands of Germany's Mischa Zverev. But he has not ruled out drafting the world number one into the team if he changes his mind about competing in the Ottawa match, which begins on February 3. "We will continue to speak with Andy in the coming days regarding his potential involvement and if he decides he would like to be part of the team, then we can of course change the nominations as necessary." In Murray's expected absence, Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot are due to line up for Britain.–AFP

France drops Monfils for Davis Cup

PARIS - French Davis Cup captain Yannick Noah left Gael Monfils out of his team Tuesday then drew a parallel between the French number one and scandal-tainted footballer Karim Benzema. "Benzema also is out of the national side," said Noah, justifying his decision to sideline Monfils for the February 3-5 tie against Japan in Tokyo. Real Madrid striker Benzema has been excluded from the French football team following his implication in a sex-tape and blackmail case which is before the French courts. There was no suggestion of impropriety on the part of Monfils, but the player is known to have upset Noah because of alleged lack of commitment to representing his country. Noah complained that last year Monfils, enjoying his best season, barely showed up for the national side in the Davis Cup.–AFP

Zeeshan wins jr squash title

ISLAMABAD – Zeeshan Gul won the 6th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship 2017 U after recording 3-1 upset victory against top seed Nasir Khan in the final played Tuesday. He Zeeshan defeated Nasir 10-12, 11-8, 11-8 and 11-4 to land title. He was awarded a trophy and Rs 11400 in cash, while Nasir received runners up trophy and Rs 7800 cash. In the boys’ U-17 final, Uzair Rasheed beat Uzair Shaukat 3-1, winning 11-4, 6-11, 11-4 and 11-9. He received Rs 9500 cash while runners up get Rs 6500 cash. In the boys’ U-15 final, Asadullah registered 3-1 upset victory against top seed Farhan Hashmi, winning 9-11, 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9. He got Rs 7600 cash and runners up got Rs 5200 cash. In boys’ U-13 final, 4th seed m Ammad upsets top seed Tayyab Rauf 3-1, winning 11-2, 10-12, 11-9 and 11-5. Ammad got Rs 5700 cash while Tayyab received Rs 3900 cash. In boys’ U-11 final, top seed Usman Nadeem beat Khaqan Malik 3-1, 11-6, 4-11, 11-8 and 11-7. Usman was awarded Rs 5700 cash and Khaqan got Rs 3900 cash. Top seed Madina Zafar lifted ladies U-19 title defeating Komal 3-0, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-6. Madina got Rs 9500,while Komal received Rs 6500 cash, top seed Amna Fayyaz won the U-15 title after beating Noorulain Ejaz 3-0, 11-3, 11-7 and 11-4. Amna got Rs 7600 cash and Noor was awarded Rs 5200 cash. Air Vice Marshal (R) Syed Razi Nawab, Senior Vice President PSF was the chief guest on the occasion while Air Commodore Ershad Ahmed, Air Commodore Nayyar Q Khawaja (R), Iqbal Samad CEO, Air commodore Shabbir Ahmed Khan and Honorary Secretary SSA Rashid Ahmed were also present.–Staff Reporter

Squad for Davis Cup finalised

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tennis Federation Secretary M Khalid Tuesday said that four-member Pakistan Davis Cup squad for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II tie against Iran has been finalised after two phases of trial matches. He said eight top players were invited for the trials available for two spots as Aisam and Aqeel Khan were exempted from trials. After tough trials, Abid Ali Akbar and Abid Mushtaq booked their places for the tie, which would be held from February 3 to 5 at Pakistan Sports Complex synthetic courts. Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik is captain of team. It is the first round and besides Pakistan and Iran other nations in this group are Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Kuwait and Philippines. Pakistan have 3-0 edge over Iran in Davis Cup.–Staff Reporter