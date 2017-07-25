ISLAMABAD - Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas turned 70 on Monday, was born July 24, 1947 in Sialkot. One of Pakistan's most stylish, elegant batsman with timing and precision as his strengths mainly, and a high bat lift, Abbas made his Test debut for Pakistan in October 1969 against New Zealand at Karachi. When set was set he could score runs in boundaries more often and it became difficult for bowlers to get him out. He is also the only Asian to have a century of centuries to his name in first-class cricket, which also speaks volumes about his potential as a run-getter and as a high-quality batsman more importantly.