ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took a great initiative by conducting two-month long Fata Regional U-19 cricket camp here at Marghazar cricket ground.

The camp is being held under the supervision of head coach Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai, who is a level-III coach and in his short stint and at such young age, he took Balochistan team to the final of the recently-concluded Pakistan Cup at Rawalpindi. Besides Ayaz, Saqib Faqeer is working as an assistant coach.

On Monday, 20 youngsters of age under 17 to 19 were running in the ground, while Ayaz and Saqib were warming up and supervising the boys. It was never witnessed before that the coaches were also warming up, just like the kids. Mostly, many of the coaches usually pass on directives, sitting in the middle of the ground on a chair and keep on shouting at the players, but it was completely different scene. After completing four rounds of the ground, the players assembled near the practice area, coach throw the brand new balls towards the 7 bowlers, who were about to start the proceedings, while 5 youngsters were told to pad up to take first use of the batting.

When asked head coach Ayaz Akbar why the training camp was shifted to Islamabad instead of Fata and would it prove helpful for the youth, he first thanked The Nation for sparing time for the youngsters, who deserve all the due recognition, and then replied: “Actually, there is no cricket ground available in Fata, so the PCB decided to move the camp to Islamabad. These kids are very lucky as the board is providing them kits, shoes, three time meal and the best place to live in Rawalpindi, while it is one of the best cricket grounds in the country, where the training camp is started.”

He said these youngsters would learn physical, tactical and technical things here. “I have worked with senior and junior teams in the past too and also worked with U-16 players. They are highly flexible, eager to learn and fully aware of the fact that they have got the life-time opportunity to polish their skills. We are working in two sessions with the boys, as the first session starts at 9am and conclude at 12pm while the second session starts at 3:30pm and concludes at sunset.

“I have discovered a few brilliant players here, who will be an asset to the national team. I am quite sure that Shaheen Shah, a 17-year-old tall lanky left-arm pacer, who is already producing speed of 145km per hour, will be very soon in the national team, as he is bound to be a huge success. I can see future Wasim Akram and Aamir in the youngster, who not only bowls with pace and venom, but also has very sharp mind and utilises his pace to the best of his abilities and his bouncers are highly unpredictable. He is a natural talent and with the passage of time, he will be a world class bowler.

“I can see, Shaheen will soon join the national academy in Lahore. I have had only picked Shaheen, but also find right-arm fast bowler Sarmad Riaz and slow left-arm spinner Umar Khan highly talented, while I can feel that I have around 10 to 12 highly brilliant and talented bunch of players in the camp, who, if provided with facilities and proper patronage, can become match winners and take Pakistan cricket to new heights,” he maintained.

“I will recommend their names to the PCB in my detailed report and will also request the board to carry on with training camps in future too, as all the good work and our efforts can be wasted, if the camps are not held on regular basis,” Ayaz concluded.