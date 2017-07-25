ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said today that he fully support Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) and physically-challenged players.

PDCA delegation of 4 members including Amiruddin Ansari (honorary secretary PDCA), Mohammad Nizam (Joint secretary and media manager), Dr Noman Paliker, Mohammad Sadiq Khatri met Sarfraz at his residence and congratulated him on his remarkable Champions Trophy victory.

They also presented a bouquet on behalf of their President Salim Karim to the newly appointed test captain.

PDCA will also arrange reception for Sarfraz subject to his presence.