Lucky guy Rublev wins first career crown

UMAG - Russian lucky loser Andrey Rublev claimed his first career title on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-2 win over 35-year-old Italian veteran and fourth seed Paolo Lorenzi in the Umag claycourt final. Rublev, 19, had lost in the final round of qualifying last weekend, but earned a spot in the main draw when Borna Coric was forced to withdraw with injury. The world number 74, who will break the top 50 next week, made the most of his reprieve by seeing off third seed Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals and home hope Ivan Dodig in the semis. "It's amazing. I have no words to explain it, especially after this tough week," Rublev said. "Now I'm here and it's amazing." Rublev is the seventh lucky loser to win an ATP World Tour title and the first to do so since Rajeev Ram in Newport in 2009.–AFP

Pakistan Open Tennis C’ship begins

LAHORE – The Peak Freans Gluco Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2017 began here at PLTA Tennis Courts on Monday. Former Davis Cupper and PLTA secretary Rashid Malik graced the opening ceremony as chief guest while top tennis players Aqeel Khan, Ushna Sohail, Heera Ashiq, Muzamil Murtaza and others were also present there. On the first day in men’s singles, Ahmed Babbar beat Munir Ashiq 4-6, 6-1 (rtd), Saqib Umer beat Zain Rohail 6-2, 6-1, Muzamil Murtaza beat Jahanzeb Khan 6-2, 6-3, Harris Irfan beat Mudabir Kaleem 6-4, 6-2, Zariab Azadar beat Danish Ilyas 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, Usman Rafiqe beat Hafiz Arbab Ali by 6-1, 6-3, Ahmad Chaudhry beat Israr Gul, Mian Bilal beat Shaham Ayaz 6-3, 6-2, Heera Ashiq beat Asher Khan 6-1, 6-1, Asad Mehmood beat Zeeshan Ashraf to qualify for the next round.–Staff Reporter

Arshad, Riaz elected PWA chief, secretary

LAHORE - Arshad Sattar and M Riaz were unanimously elected as president and secretary of the Punjab Wrestling Association (PWA) here on Monday. The house elected the office-bearers for a next term of four years besides taking important decisions for the further uplift of the game, said newly-elected president Arshad Sattar. The election meeting attended by representatives from all over the province elected the following office-bearers: Chaudhry Khalid Hassan as chairman, Prof Tauqir Ahmed treasurer, Ch Yasir Ayaz senior vice president, Prof Ikram-Ullah Khan, Ch Khalid Yaqoob, M Naeem and Sohail vice presidents and Abdul Majeed, M Umar and Sohail Butt associate secretaries. The house also elected 10-member executive committee for smooth conduct of the newly-elected body.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University vice chancellor Uzma Qureshi and Director Sports Humaira Mughal present bouquet to Nashra Sindhu and Sidra Nawaz.

New office-bearers of PDCA elected

LAHORE - Salman Zaheer and Abdul Rehman were elected president and secretary of the Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA) at the election committee meeting held here on Monday under the supervision of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the Gaddafi Stadium. PCB deputy election commissioner Rana Ahmad Shahzad conducted the elections, which were participated by representatives belonging to 18 deaf associations from across the country, said PDCA spokesman here on Monday. Salman and Rehman got 30 votes each while their rival candidates for the slots of president Syed Komal Kazmi and secretary M Mobeen secured 23 votes apiece. He said that the PCB constituted an interim committee in October last to run the PDCA affairs after the expiry of tenure of the previous office-bearers.–Staff Reporter