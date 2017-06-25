BERLIN - Roger Federer eased closer to a ninth title at the Halle grass court tournament on Friday when he demolished defending champion Florian Mayer of Germany 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

The world number five, building up to an assault on an eighth Wimbledon title in July, will next face Karen Khachanov, who defeated fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-3 in his last-eight clash. Federer, 35, has yet to drop a set after three matches in Halle this week while his win on Friday took his head-to-head record against Mayer to 8-0, with five of those wins coming on grass.

"It was important to be aggressive off the baseline and make him feel my variation and the power I can bring to the court," said top seed Federer who has now reached the semi-finals in Halle on 13 consecutive occasions. "And then having good footwork, to see the short ball, the floater, where I can come in and knock it off with a volley. I think I did it very well. I had lots of chances to even go up a double break in the second set."

Federer, who hit 11 aces and 32 winners, said facing Khachanov on Saturday will present a new challenge for him. "It will be interesting. He s big and strong and seems super excited to be on tour and he s working hard," said the Swiss. "I don t know him that well yet so it s a match where I ll most likely focus on my own game. Make sure I serve well, because he can go through spells where he can serve big. It could be somewhat similar to how I played today."

Saturday s other semi-final will see German fourth seed Alexander Zverev face Frenchman Richard Gasquet. Zverev defeated Spanish seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 while Gasquet saw off Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.