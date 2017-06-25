COLOMBO:- Sri Lanka's cricket coach Graham Ford has quit, officials said Saturday, midway through a 45-month contract and just two weeks after the team's early exit from the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka's cricket board said the 56-year-old South African was ending his second stint with the team after a "decision arrived at mutually." No immediate replacement was announced. Sri Lanka will play a home series of five ODI matches and one Test against Zimbabwe from the end of this month.–Agencies