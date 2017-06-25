MUNICH - Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson head the chasing pack going into the weekend at the BMW International Open as they trail leaders Joakim Lagergren and Joel Stalter by one stroke.

Masters champion Garcia is playing his first event on European soil since his triumph at Augusta in April and shot a two-under round of 70 on Friday (June 23), leaving him eight under at the halfway point in Munich. Sweden's Stenson, who will bid to defend his British Open title at Royal Birkdale next month, is level with Garcia after shooting a three-under 69 in his second round.

Stenson's compatriot Lagergren started on the 10th and used a flurry of three straight birdies before the turn to help propel himself to a 66, the lowest score of the day. "It was great out there," Lagergren told www.europeantour.com. "I had a lot of fun out there. Playing really, really good, especially from tee to green. So I'm happy with that. "It's a little bit more windy, yes. I would say the greens are a bit smaller when it's this windy but if you're still hitting really good shots out there, it's scoreable."

Frenchman Stalter will go out last alongside Lagergren on Saturday following a 68 that featured six birdies and two bogeys. "I played really well," Stalter said. "Gave myself a lot of opportunities. I'll keep doing the job here and hitting good shots, making putts, and we'll see where I stand on Sunday."