Pakistan beat China 3-1 to finish seventh in the Hockey World League Semi-final Round at London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday.

With this victory, Pakistan are virtually assured of a place in the 2018 Hockey World Cup. Earlier, Pakistan failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics 2016 for the first time in their hockey history, as they never needed to qualify for the world cup in their peak times, rather the nation used to firmly believed that whether to win gold in other games or not, but gold in hockey was obvious for Pakistan. But as soon as government failed to give proper patronage to the national game, and incompetent and bungling officials took the responsibility of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, hockey started declining, and now we have to work really hard to even qualify for the mega events, so winning gold in such events is just like day dreaming.

Pakistan started the last match of the league against minnows China as firm favourites and right from the start, they dominated the game and they continued their dominance till the end. Though they conceded one goal in the dying moments, but it was not a good victory against the minnow, as the green shirts conceded dozens of goals but failed to score even half of that. From Pakistan, Umar Butta was star of the day as he hammered first two goals of the team while the third one came from Irfan Junior. From the losing side, the only goal was converted by GUO Xiaoping.