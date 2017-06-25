Murray warm up for Wimbledon

LONDON - World number one Andy Murray will play two exhibition matches at next week's Aspall Tennis Classic event in Hurlingham as he steps up preparations for his title defence at Wimbledon in July. The 30-year-old has struggled to impose himself this year and did not win any of his five clay competitions, losing out in the semi-finals at the Barcelona and French tournaments. Murray made an early exit at Queen's Club last week and is yet to add to his Dubai Open title triumph in March. "It is great to be back at The Hurlingham Club. It's a great setting and an ideal opportunity to get grass court practice ahead of Wimbledon," Murray told the event website. The Hurlingham Club event starts on June 27 and ends three days before Wimbledon commences on July 3. –Agencies

Dan Evans tests positive for cocaine

LONDON – British player Dan Evans has been provisionally suspended after admitting on Friday that he had failed a doping test for cocaine at the Barcelona Open in April. The world number 50, who reached his first ATP Tour final this year in Sydney and has played for Britain in the Davis Cup, released a statement at a news conference in London. “This is a very difficult day for me and I wanted to come here in person and tell you guys face to face that a few days ago I was notified that in April I tested positive for cocaine,” the 27-year-old from Birmingham said. “It’s really important to know that this was taken out of competition and in a context completely unrelated to tennis. “I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I do not condone for one second that this was acceptable behaviour,” Evans added.–Agencies

Gohar Shah set for NPL stint

Lahore – Pakistan’s Gohar Shah, 22, has been picked by the Oslo Royals in one of their overseas spots for the Norwegian Premier League (NPL), which is set to be one of the biggest T20 leagues in Europe this season. A host of stars like former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Umar Akmal, Hassan Ali, Shafiq, Kevin o'Brian, Niall O brian, Mukhtar Ahmed and others are lined up to represent 6 different teams. Gohar, who was a surprise inclusion for the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy has been touted as one to look out for produced in the Pakistani fast bowling assembly line, which seems to keep on giving. Despite his tumultuous performance in the first class season, Gohar has attracted many suitors after some standout performances in various club tournaments across Punjab.–Staff Reporter

Gatlin stuns Coleman at US trials

SACRAMENTO - Justin Gatlin stormed to victory in the 100m at the US world championship trials on Friday, upstaging rising star Christian Coleman and setting up the prospect of one final duel with Usain Bolt. The 35-year-old Gatlin turned on the gas in the final 20 meters at Sacramento's Hornet Stadium to reel in Coleman for a convincing win in 9.95sec. "It was just a fighting moment," Gatlin said of his victory. "It wasn't the spectacular time that you've seen me run in the past couple of years. But it was a time that I needed to fight. "I had to make sure I was right there with him at the end and try and hold on with experience." Coleman, 21, had been tipped as the likeliest US rival to Bolt at August's World Championships after clocking the fastest time in the world this year, a blistering 9.82sec. But Coleman -- who hours earlier had inked a seven-figure sponsorship deal with Nike -- was put firmly in his place by the veteran Gatlin, finishing in 9.98sec. Christopher Belcher was third in 10.06sec. Asked if he felt Gatlin still 'had it', Coleman replied: "He never lost it!" "I was just honored to be in the race and I'm looking forward to many more," Coleman said. Gatlin meanwhile was left delighted after clinching his ticket to London -- and another potential showdown with Bolt. "It feels great," said Gatlin, who has registered only one victory over Bolt in his career.–Agencies