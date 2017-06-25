LAHORE - Pakistan’s one of the leading polo players Sufi Amir has returned home after a successful tour of Hungary and Slovakia, where performed exceptionally and earned good name for his teams as well as for Pakistan.

On his tour first round, he played in Hungry in Hungarian Open, where his team reached final and he scored total 8 goals in the championship. After Hungry, Sufi Amir played a tournament in Slovakia, where his team won Slovakia Open Polo Championship 2017. Sufi Amir played from Allen & Overay Polo team, which defeated J&T Bank 5-3 in the final to win the trophy. Sufi Amir was declared the best player of the final.

Talking to this scribe after his return to the country, Sufi Amir said: “It is great honor for me to play some top world tournaments. I practised well to feature in the Hungary and Slovakia polo tournaments and by the grace of Almighty, I succeeded in performing well for my teams and earned great honour for me and my country.

“I love horses very much and like to play polo whenever found opportunity all over the world. After successful polo season in Pakistan, now it is good chance to play polo around the world. I have been playing polo in many countries from past many years,” he added.

Sufi Amir said being one of the top polo players of the country, his aims and goals were to play and promote polo in Pakistan. “I play polo for my pride. I am only Pakistani who played all over the world and always tries my best to hold aloft Pakistan flag wherever I play.”

Replying to a query regarding the difference between the polo being played around the globe and Pakistan polo, he said: “The quality of game of kings played here is same. When we play top polo we need improvements in horses. Many teams have good horses but still we need a lot. Other improvement needed is veterinary while our clubs stables and farmhouse stables must be cleaned.”

Sufi Amir said the level of polo in Pakistan has been improving with each passing day. “We have good riding schools here in Pakistan and many talented youngsters have been taking keen interest in this grandeur game. In Pakistan, though horses are too expensive to buy, still we have very competitive polo.”

Highlighting the role of sponsors in the success of every game, he said: “Yes, sponsors always play key role in the betterment of any game and there is no doubt in it. Polo is crowd-pulling game and it is actually a life style. We still need some more sponsors in this sport as without sponsors, nothing is possible.”

In the last Polo World Cup, Pakistan team beat India in China to qualify for the Main World Cup. Now the teams have been preparing well for the upcoming Polo World Cup. When Sufi Amir was asked about his and team’s preparation for the next coming mega event, he said: “Beating India and playing World Cup main round were the proud moments of my life. For the upcoming World Cup, good preparations have been going on and we are hopeful of doing well in it.”