HAMILTON:- New Zealand scrambled Friday to determine their third Test line up to face South Africa in Hamilton with strike bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee as well as senior batsman Ross Taylor all injured. "It's an interesting process with so many injuries to try and nut down the balance that we do want to go in with," captain Kane Williamson said. Boult pulled out Friday after failing to recover sufficiently from the groin injury that affected him in the drawn first Test in Dunedin.–AFP