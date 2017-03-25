Lahore-Master Paints (Black) defeated Dollar East/Newage by 7-5½ after a tough contest in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Cup 2017 match here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

Sufi M Amir emerged as hero of the day as he hammered a hat-trick for Master Paints (Black) while his teammates Sufi M Haris and Ahmed Ali Tiwana converted two goals each. From the losing side, Hissam Ali Hyder played very well and also struck a hat-trick and Alman Jalil Azam hit one but their heroics couldn’t save their team from facing defeat.

Lahore Polo Club president Irfan Ali Hyder graced the occasion as chief guest while LPC executive committee members Azam Hayat Noon and Ahmed Nawaz Tiwana, families and polo lovers were also present there to witness the last league match of the 8-12 goal tournament.

Sufi Amir had a tremendous start for Master Paints as he converted two fabulous field goals successfully to give his team 2-0 lead in the first chukker, while his brother Sufi Haris also displayed quality polo and enhanced his team lead to 3-0. Dollar East team, which had one half goal handicap advantage, bounced back in style by thwarting a brace, with Hissam scoring two and Alman one goal, to give 4½-3 edge.

Another goal from Hissam in the third chukker further strengthened Dollar East lead to 5½-3, while no more goal was scored in this chukker. Master Paints staged a strong comeback in the fourth and last chukker by firing fabulous four goals which were good enough to declare them winners. Ahmed Tiwana contributed with two goals and Amir and Haris one goal each to provide their team an impressive 7-5½ victory.